Brokers Set Expectations for Block, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:SQ)

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Block in a report released on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.63. William Blair has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Block’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Block’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Get Block alerts:

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Block from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Block from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Block from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SQ

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $64.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.76. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Institutional Trading of Block

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Block in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $528,996,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Block by 45.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $650,396,000 after buying an additional 3,163,975 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Block by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,123 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at $157,021,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Block by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,799,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Block

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $30,318.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,784.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $338,414.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,913.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 471 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $30,318.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,784.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.