BRP (DOOO) to Release Earnings on Friday

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, September 6th. Analysts expect BRP to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. BRP has a twelve month low of $57.15 and a twelve month high of $79.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.75.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

