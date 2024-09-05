Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOM
Bsr Reit Stock Performance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.