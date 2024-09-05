Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Scotiabank

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial cut Bsr Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Bsr Reit to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Bsr Reit alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HOM

Bsr Reit Stock Performance

Bsr Reit ( TSE:HOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The firm had revenue of C$57.78 million during the quarter.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.