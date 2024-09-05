Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 59.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 61,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 14,834 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $193.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.57.

In other news, Director Craig Arthur Steinke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $4,610,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,650,775.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.32. The stock had a trading volume of 259,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,709. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.71.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.48. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

