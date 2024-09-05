Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Director Larry Robbins Purchases 244,774 Shares

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Larry Robbins bought 244,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $261,908.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Butterfly Network Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $324.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.14.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a negative net margin of 153.29%. The business had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Butterfly Network Company Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
