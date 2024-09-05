C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $87.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. C3.ai updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

C3.ai Price Performance

C3.ai stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day moving average is $26.73. C3.ai has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $38.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Insider Transactions at C3.ai

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $82,817.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

