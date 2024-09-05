CAB Payments’ (CABP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
CAB Payments Stock Up 2.9 %
CABP traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.60 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 422,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.12. The company has a market cap of £260.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,030.00. CAB Payments has a 1 year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.50 ($3.75).
About CAB Payments
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CAB Payments
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs to Watch as the U.S. Dollar Weakens
Receive News & Ratings for CAB Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAB Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.