CAB Payments’ (CABP) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

CAB Payments (LON:CABP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

CABP traded up GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.60 ($1.35). The company had a trading volume of 422,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,764. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 121.12. The company has a market cap of £260.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1,030.00. CAB Payments has a 1 year low of GBX 46.10 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 285.50 ($3.75).

About CAB Payments

CAB Payments Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides foreign exchange (FX) and cross-border payments services to banks, fintech companies, development organizations, and governments in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers EMpower FX, an end-to-end automated payments gateway for cross-border payments; EMpower Payments, a digital platform for day-to-day exposures in FX; EMpower Connect, a bank oriented service for making hard currency payments; and EMpower Pensions, a pension payment full service platform.

