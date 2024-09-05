Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:CPZ)

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% annually over the last three years.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

CPZ traded up 0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 15.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,298. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is 15.34. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 13.17 and a 12 month high of 16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

