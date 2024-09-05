Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CSQ traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 21,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,253. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $17.61.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

