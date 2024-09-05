Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) is Foster & Motley Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 791,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,235 shares during the quarter. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF accounts for 1.9% of Foster & Motley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 7.64% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $27,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EYLD. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $351,000.

Get Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BATS EYLD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 48,429 shares. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $38.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.71.

About Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.