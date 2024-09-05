Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Declares $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.614 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Canadian National Railway has raised its dividend by an average of 21.4% annually over the last three years. Canadian National Railway has a payout ratio of 39.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway to earn $6.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.51 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $118.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a 200-day moving average of $123.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.35.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

