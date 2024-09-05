Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %
Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$160.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market cap of C$100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.
Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6980029 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway
In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Canadian National Railway
Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian National Railway
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Emerging Market ETFs to Watch as the U.S. Dollar Weakens
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- As Home Prices Hit Highs, These Apartment REITs Offer Growth
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 ETFs to Build a Simple and Balanced Stock Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.