Canadian National Railway Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.845 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 0.2 %

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$160.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market cap of C$100.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$159.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.18. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported C$1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.93 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 32.02%. Analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.6980029 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. Stephens raised shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$194.00 to C$192.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$179.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian National Railway

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.