Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $35.05

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$35.05 and last traded at C$34.92, with a volume of 24402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CU has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.83.

Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$31.77 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.11. The firm has a market cap of C$7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$860.00 million during the quarter. Canadian Utilities had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Analysts predict that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.3300562 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Utilities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.453 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Canadian Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.41%.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

