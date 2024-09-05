Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CSL

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

CSL stock opened at $402.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $397.68. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $235.79 and a fifty-two week high of $443.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carlisle Companies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 7.4% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 68,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,631,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 51.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,112,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 887.3% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,484 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Free Report

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.