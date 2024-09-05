Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Stake Trimmed by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lowered its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & accounts for approximately 2.6% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CCL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,734,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,889,090. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 2.68. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.