Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CASY opened at $351.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $373.77 and a 200-day moving average of $341.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.20.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

