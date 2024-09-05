Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.28, Briefing.com reports. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $354.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $393.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.20.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.