CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised CEMEX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on CEMEX in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

