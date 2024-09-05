CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a Variable dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, September 24th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
CEMEX Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,965,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.32. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMEX will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CEMEX Company Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.
