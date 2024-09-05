Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Stake Boosted by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Cencora were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Cencora in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Cencora in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cencora from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Cencora in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,755 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.12, for a total value of $2,388,900.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at $63,323,746.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cencora Stock Down 0.1 %

COR stock opened at $243.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.16. The company has a market capitalization of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.45. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.65 and a 52 week high of $247.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.32%.

About Cencora

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.