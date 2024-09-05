Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Century Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CYFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the bank on Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYFL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. 269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Century Financial has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Century Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust that provides a range of financial and trust services. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides residential mortgages; home equity, auto, specialty item, debt consolidation, construction, business term, and agri-business loans; small business Loans; real estate financing; lines of credit; letters of credit; and government loan guaranty programs.

