Chad D. Marquardt Purchases 5,300 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Stock

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) insider Chad D. Marquardt bought 5,300 shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $44,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $763.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.68 and a 1 year high of $12.49.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 357.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Hain Celestial Group



The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

