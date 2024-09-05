ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.95.

Shares of ChargePoint stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.36. 18,548,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,864,096. The stock has a market cap of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.13. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.77.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 127.18% and a negative net margin of 93.05%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.09 million. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at $657,006. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $65,394.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,099 shares of company stock worth $137,498 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 484.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 73,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 60,843 shares during the period. Simmons Bank acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 54,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

