Chase Investment Counsel Corp Boosts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 86.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up 1.6% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $198.73. 791,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,606,196. The company has a market capitalization of $232.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.41 and a 200 day moving average of $173.54. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 227,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $40,968,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,341,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,021,393,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564,554 shares of company stock valued at $280,851,465. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

