Chase Investment Counsel Corp Increases Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $3,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,768,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,783,000 after purchasing an additional 149,133 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in HealthEquity by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,409,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,803,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3,001.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after buying an additional 3,640,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,357,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,307,000 after buying an additional 152,897 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,167,000 after acquiring an additional 96,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James boosted their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,168,952.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $2,795,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,111 shares of company stock worth $6,280,446 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.07. The stock had a trading volume of 110,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,155. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average of $79.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

