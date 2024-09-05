Chase Investment Counsel Corp Lowers Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Juniper Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,126,775 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 137,652 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Juniper Networks by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,230,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,037 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,778,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,646,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $107,509,000 after purchasing an additional 219,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNPR. Barclays decreased their price objective on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Saturday, August 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,368. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $1,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 108,669 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,279 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

