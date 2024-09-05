Chase Investment Counsel Corp Purchases New Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Atkore by 405.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 895.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of ATKR stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 91,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.81. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $194.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.15.

Atkore Announces Dividend

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $822.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.16 million. Atkore had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 36.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Atkore Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $47,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,370.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATKR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Atkore from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atkore from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Atkore from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Atkore from $183.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

