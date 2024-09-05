Chase Investment Counsel Corp Raises Stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,920 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Silicon Motion Technology were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.72. 33,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,657. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.84. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $85.87.

Silicon Motion Technology ( NASDAQ:SIMO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.07%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.56.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

