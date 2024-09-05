Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 3,075 Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned 0.62% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 26,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $575,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIB traded down $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $64.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $69.56.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.2648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

