Chase Investment Counsel Corp Sells 952 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lowered its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines makes up about 1.1% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,852,648 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,720,000 after purchasing an additional 546,542 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 6,497 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000. Regal Partners Ltd increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 124,186 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after buying an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,083,606 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $397,657,000 after buying an additional 237,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.86.

NYSE AEM traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 426,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,242. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $83.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

