Chase Investment Counsel Corp Trims Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Chase Investment Counsel Corp reduced its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $572.70. 92,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,484. The company has a market cap of $73.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $551.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $542.33. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $601.30.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $673.00 target price (up previously from $621.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.00.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

