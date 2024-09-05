Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$18.71 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$18.71.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Cineplex Price Performance

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$10.86 on Friday. Cineplex has a fifty-two week low of C$7.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$691.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.90 million. Analysts expect that Cineplex will post 0.4860921 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

