Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
