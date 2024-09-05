Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $13.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 309.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after buying an additional 461,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 250,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

