Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Stake Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 83.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 6.9% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Clean Harbors by 10.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLH. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $237.04 on Thursday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.92 and a 12-month high of $247.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $10,775,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

