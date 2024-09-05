Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $29.39

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $30.33, with a volume of 347675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CLW

Clearwater Paper Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearwater Paper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at about $351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 10.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 111,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 36,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Clearwater Paper by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearwater Paper

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.