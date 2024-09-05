Coats Group (LON:COA) Given New GBX 135 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Coats Group (LON:COA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 135 ($1.78) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.16% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 90 ($1.18) target price on shares of Coats Group in a report on Thursday, July 4th.
Coats Group Stock Performance
Coats Group Company Profile
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
