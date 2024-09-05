Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.