Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA) Short Interest Update

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the July 31st total of 112,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Coda Octopus Group Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CODA opened at $7.07 on Thursday. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a market cap of $79.01 million, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 0.54.
Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million during the quarter.
Coda Octopus Group Company Profile
Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.
