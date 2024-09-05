Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Gap Down to $6.14

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.14, but opened at $5.91. Coeur Mining shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 3,323,218 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.75 to $6.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.44.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth about $65,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 226,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,833,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 49,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 84.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 487,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after buying an additional 223,529 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Featured Articles

