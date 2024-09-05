Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,907,141 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 18,582 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up about 3.1% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.99% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $333,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 29,226 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 48,552 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 46,878 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 12,917 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.58 on Thursday, hitting $76.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,487,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,007,660. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total transaction of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

