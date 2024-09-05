Colony Family Offices LLC Buys 25,680 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 4.5% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $14,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000.

DFAE traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.86. 81,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.40. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

