Colony Family Offices LLC Buys 392 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 84,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 353,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after acquiring an additional 21,790 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,961,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 121,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.67. 3,863,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,633,232. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $44.64.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

