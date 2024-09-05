Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 34,413 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,413 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 1.0% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 714.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

DFAI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.02. 71,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $31.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.06.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.