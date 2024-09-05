Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.78.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 24,533,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,002,154. Comcast has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $151.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,056,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 191,846 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,513,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

