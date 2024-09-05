Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 156.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commerce Bancshares

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 1,500 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $91,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,672.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,535 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total transaction of $100,020.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,365.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,281 shares of company stock worth $2,975,232 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH stock opened at $63.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $65.86.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

