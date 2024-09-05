Commons Capital LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.5% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.27, for a total transaction of $616,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,306,133.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $111.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.89.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $113.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.01 and its 200-day moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.23. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $303.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.73 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Further Reading

