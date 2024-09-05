Commons Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Commons Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 54.5% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 370.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medifast during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

Medifast Trading Up 5.6 %

NYSE:MED opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56. Medifast had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medifast, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

