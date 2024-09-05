Commons Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNMFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA URNM opened at $39.26 on Thursday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $60.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

