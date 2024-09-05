Commons Capital LLC Takes Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Commons Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SOUN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of SOUN opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.02. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.77.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 195.65% and a negative return on equity of 93.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $64,797.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,825.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $67,532.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 16,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $64,797.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 867,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 571,728 shares of company stock worth $2,742,476. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

