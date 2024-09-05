Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL) Increases Dividend to $1.27 Per Share

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.274 per share on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous interim dividend of $1.27.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commonwealth Bank of Australia
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Don’t Miss These 3 Stocks Set to Defy Expectations in September
Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.