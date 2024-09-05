Comparing Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) & PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF)

PyroGenesis Canada (NASDAQ:PYRGF – Get Free Report) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Blueprint Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PyroGenesis Canada $9.14 million 11.94 -$21.12 million ($0.11) -5.55 Blueprint Medicines $362.80 million 15.78 -$506.98 million ($4.81) -19.00

PyroGenesis Canada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PyroGenesis Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PyroGenesis Canada 0 0 0 0 N/A Blueprint Medicines 1 5 11 2 2.74

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PyroGenesis Canada and Blueprint Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blueprint Medicines has a consensus target price of $120.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.28%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than PyroGenesis Canada.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.7% of PyroGenesis Canada shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PyroGenesis Canada and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PyroGenesis Canada -134.69% -1,365.53% -62.20% Blueprint Medicines -56.64% -157.30% -34.49%

Risk and Volatility

PyroGenesis Canada has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines beats PyroGenesis Canada on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes plasma processes and solutions worldwide. The company offers DROSRITE, a process for enhancing metal recovery from dross without any hazardous by-products; plasma atomization process that allows produce and sell high purity spherical metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical and solar grade silicon from quartz; and PUREVAP NSiR, which is designed to transform silicon into spherical silicon nano powders and nanowires for use in lithium-ion batteries. It provides plasma torches and plasma torch systems used toreplace fossil fuel burners in industrial iron ore pelletization process; plasma arc waste destruction systems for waste destruction onboard ships; steam plasma arc refrigerant cracking systems for the destruction of certain refrigerants, including chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, and hydrochlorofluorocarbons; plasma arc chemical warfare agent destruction systems, which are mobile platforms for the onsite destruction of chemical warfare agents; plasma resource recovery systems for land-based waste destruction and waste-to-energy applications; plasma torches for waste gasification and combustion; and plasma arc gasification and vitrification. In addition, it offers engineering and manufacturing expertise, and contract research, as well as turnkey process equipment packages to the defense, metallurgical, mining, additive manufacturing (including 3D printing), oil and gas, and environmental industries. Further, the company provides installation, commissioning, and start-up services. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered thyroid carcinoma, and medullary thyroid carcinoma; BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

