Concordium Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $26.58 Million (CCD)

Concordium (CCD) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Concordium has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $26.58 million and $449,255.70 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Concordium Profile

Concordium launched on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,435,395,475 coins and its circulating supply is 9,889,755,277 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

